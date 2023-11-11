AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The fast food giant Chick-fil-A recently donated money to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

The $100,000 gift to the foodbank program called Community Harvest, which works to rescue extra food from getting tossed out, comes as more families are struggling with food insecurity (the foodbank reported a 34% increase in recent visits).

For the last year, the foodbank has also received donated food from the Chick-fil-A North Canton location, which then is passed along to those needing meals in the community. Through the company’s Shared Table program, many locales, including the one in the video at the top of the story, are working to do good for others, Chick-fil-A said.

The company has also recently release a free cookbook that offers up ideas for leftover food, rather than just tossing it into the garbage. Take a look right here.

Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A