*Attached video: New Day Cleveland at Chick-fil-A

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chick-fil-A has released a digital cookbook for fans who just can’t get enough, and to help those in need.

The project titled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and imaginative recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” brings Chick-fil-A and its nonprofit partners together to provide a variety of meals made with surplus food items from Chick-fil-A restaurants.

According to Chick-fil-A, the digital cookbook includes recipes for a variety of meals including a Fruit Smoothie, Spicy Queso and Eggs, Chicken Noodle Soup, Skillet Kale Crunch Frittata and so much more!

There are 26 easy-to-follow recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even desserts.

“We’re excited to share this cookbook with you and help raise awareness of how all of us can play a role in reducing food insecurity and food waste,” Chick-fil-A, Inc. CEO Andrew Cathy said. “Perhaps you’ll find a recipe you can use at home with some Chick-fil-A leftovers or extra items in your refrigerator. Or maybe you’ll just find some inspiration in the portraits of our nonprofit partners and friends. In any case, we thank you for your interest in Chick-fil-A and these stories.”,

According to Chick-fil-A, the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation program began in 2012 to help fight hunger and food insecurity.

Since 2012, nearly 2,000 different Chik-fil-A restaurants across the country have joined in donating surplus foods to shelters, senior centers, afterschool programs and more.

Click here to check out the cookbook, learn more about Chick-fil-A Shared Table, and to make your very own Chick-fil-A meals.