Chevrolet drawing people to Cleveland Auto Show with their new Corvette

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about at the Cleveland Auto Show, Chevrolet is certainly drawing plenty of eyes to their display, especially with the 2020 Chevy Corvette.

“This is the 8th generation but it’s the first generation of the mid-engine Corvette," said Ryan Serpentini, the general manager of Serpentini Chevrolet in Westlake.

You heard that right -- a Corvette with the engine in the middle of the vehicle.

“Going to the mid-engine it gives it a little bit more performance being able to keep the weight on the back; it goes zero to 60 quicker," said Serpentini.

The 2020 Corvette is a completely different remake for Chevy.

Chevrolet Corvette at 2020 Cleveland Auto Show (photo from FOX 8's PJ Ziegler)

“The inside, they definitely upped the technology aspect of it. You have the wireless charging right next to you instead of in the cup holders; all the controls are down the center," Serpentini said.

Besides the engine being moved from the front of the car to the middle or the rear of the vehicle another unique feature of the 2020 Corvette is the almost square-style steering wheel.

“When you look at the steering wheel it just makes it when you go in a little bit your legs are not hitting up against the steering wheel. It keeps everything compact and pretty easy to maneuver," said Serpentini.

The base price for the 2020 Corvette starts at just under $60,000, and that’s with the engine move.

“I think it is beautiful," said Leons Stephens of Akron. "It’s the first thing I wanted to see before it got too crowded. I think it’s very beautiful and I would like to test drive it if I got the chance to.”

Next year, Chevy plans to introduce, for the first time ever, a hard top convertible for the Corvette.

