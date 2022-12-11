(WJW) — Cher recently shared that her mother Georgia Holt has died at 96.

“Mom is gone,” the 76-year-old star wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

The news comes months after Cher had revealed her mom was in the hospital with pneumonia.

Cher speaks on stage during the Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” the singer/actor tweeted back in September.

Holt, an Arkansas native, was an actor and singer in own right, appearing on multiple TV shows through the decades and even releasing her own album in 2013, which she had recorded in the ’80s. She was made known to a new generation as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with grandson Chaz Bono.