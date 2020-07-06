Cherished family heirloom lost at Mentor Headlands beach

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– They are cherished childhood memories, captured in black and white photos taken in Cleveland during the 1960s and vivid memories of family-time spent at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor.

“Every summer, for about as long as I can remember, when I was a little girl, I’d come up here with my mom and my aunt and we’d sit, sunbathe and look for sea glass,” said Sara Bright, of Brunswick.

Bright said to this day, three generations continue that family tradition that her mother and five sisters started six decades ago; enjoying summer days along the shores of Lake Erie.

But it was during a trip on July 2 that the quality time spent here became tarnished, after Bright’s mother Leslie made a shocking discovery. A cherished family heirloom she wore to the beach was gone.

“It wasn’t until that night when we got home, my mom noticed that her bracelet was gone. So immediately we turn apart all the cars, the entire house, the beach buggy,” Bright said.

The bracelet holds great sentimental value because it belonged to Leslie’s oldest sister, who passed away in 2017.

Leslie, herself, now battling metastatic lung cancer.

“And it was the only thing my mom had of her’s and she wore it all the time and she never took it off. So, it’s very special to her. Irreplaceable,” Bright said.

The Bright family returned to the Beach Monday morning in hopes of finding the heirloom.

They posted signs and used a metal detector, hoping the gold bracelet, with a recently replaced silver clasp, turns up soon: either on the beach or from someone who may have found it over the holiday weekend.

“It would mean a lot to my family if we could have that back. We would… It would just really mean a lot,” Bright said.

If you or someone you know believes they may have found the bracelet and would like to return it to the family, they can be reached at 330-225-0542.

