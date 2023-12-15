(WJW) – Entertainment icon Cher is blasting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This week on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she said she was snubbed from the Rock Hall despite having so many hits.
Cher says she’s the only solo artist to have No. 1 hits in seven decades.
“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher told Clarkson. ”I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”
Cher has been promoting her new Christmas album.
It’s her first new album of original material in a decade.
To date, Cher has never been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tells FOX 8 it has no comment on the matter.