MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — Goods were undamaged by a massive fire that happened at a Lake County chemical plant Monday night, according to the company.

The blaze broke out before 11 p.m. Monday at the ChemMasters facility along Edwards Street, which makes mortar and concrete and other products.

No injuries were reported.

“We are extremely grateful that no employees or first responders were injured in the incident,” a ChemMasters spokesperson told FOX 8 in a statement Tuesday.

SkyFox captured this aerial view of the damage:

The company credited Madison Fire District’s response with keeping the damage contained to the facility’s pail warehouse, maintenance department and small materials storage area. The facility’s warehouse for storing finished goods was “unaffected,” the spokesperson said. The company is now assessing water damage inside production facilities and offices.

Shipments are expected to resume “later this week” after employees return to the facility.

Here’s drone footage sent in by viewer Steve Harvey:

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency are still investigating the cause and looking for contamination.

The Lake County Hazardous Materials Team determined there was no need to evacuate the area.