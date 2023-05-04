CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new rooftop restaurant is coming to Public Square.

Chef Rocco Whalen of Cleveland’s Fahrenheit restaurants announced a new location — the first-ever rooftop restaurant at 55 Public Square.

It’s set to open the week of July 10, he announced Thursday on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

“We’re bringing 55 Public Square to life. … We’re building a big restaurant for everybody to enjoy,” Whalen said.

The new location will have two floors and feature some menu favorites from the restaurant’s locations in Tremont and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The restaurant’s Tremont location is closing after 22 years, Whalen said.