CHEERS replica bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston closing down for good

BOSTON, Ma. (WJW) — The beloved CHEERS replica bar at Faneuil Hall in Boston is shutting down for good, and COVID-19 may be to blame

Owner Tom Kershaw shared the announcement in a press release this week. He said their last day will be on August 30.

“CHEERS Replica Bar has had a wonderful 20 years in the iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, one of America’s most cherished historic landmarks. I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years CHEERS Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord (Ashkenazy Acquisition Group), has made this current challenge insurmountable.”

The original CHEERS bar, previously known as Bull & Finch Pub, is still open in its original location at 84 Beacon Street in Boston.

Other restaurants and retailers across the U.S. have also fallen victim during the pandemic.

