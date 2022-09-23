CLEVELAND (WJW) — Oktoberfests and other alcohol-themed festivals abound during the fall. So we’ve compiled a list of options for you to plan accordingly in the season ahead, which officially started Sept. 22.

As always, a friendly reminder from FOX 8 News: please drink responsibly. Cheers!

NORTHEAST OHIO OKTOBERFESTS

The real Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, runs all October long, but here in Northeast Ohio, we start celebrating in late summer. Here, we’re listing only those that start in the fall.

Main Street Kent Oktoberfest

Downtown Kent

Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m.

The food is German-inspired and the beer is seasonal at this event. Attendees can also expect plenty of polka music and even some dancing.

Oktoberfest on the Square

Courthouse Square, 161 High Street, Warren

Saturday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; $15-$25

The event is inviting for the whole family but does include plenty of local craft beer for those interested. For adults, the admission includes snacks, German fare and two beer tickets.

Wolf Creek/Pine River Grist Mill Oktoberfest

State Route 3 South, Loudonville

Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m.; Tickets $5

How long can you hold your stein in the air? Those brave enough to take part in this Oktoberfest contest can find out. Elsewhere, attendees can partake in more than 100 beers under heated tents. Shuttle bus options are also available.

Ales on Rales Oktoberfest

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence

Friday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Tickets $50-$60 (although a DD discount can be applied)

It’s like going to Oktoberfest, but on a train. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers beer lovers the opportunity to sample four local brews paired with appetizers. Participants even get a glass to take home following the two-hour-long event.

Courtesy: CVSR

Put-in-Bay Oktoberfest

Toledo Avenue, Put-in-Bay Island

Oct. 8-9; Tickets $5 for one day, $7 two-day pass

Two days of brats and cabbage and live polka music and so much beer. But all of this is taking place on an island, which adds to its uniqueness.

OTHER FESTIVALS

Crocker Park Wine Festival

South Main Street, Westlake

Sept. 16-17, various times; $35 for the day, $55 for the weekend

With more than 150 wines, you’ll never be able to taste them all, but at least you can feel good about participating knowing proceeds go to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Geneva Grape Jamboree

Downtown Geneva

Sept. 24-25,

An ode to the humble grape in all of its forms, that’s what this festival is all about. And while the festival is certainly family-friendly, including a baby costume contest and youngster grape stomping event, it also features plenty of wine. Find out more about its winery right here.

Getty Images

Portage County Craft Beer Fest

Streetsboro City Park, 8970 Kirby Lane, Streetsboro

Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; $25 GM, $75 VIP

The general admission ticket gets you 10 beer samples and a souvenir glass, while the VIP ticket gets you that plus 10 more samples, a T-shirt and a $10 food voucher, while getting you in an hour early.

Pints and Pies Craft Beer and Pizza Festival

Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main Street

Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.; $40 (DD tickets available at box office night of)

A match made in heaven? Yes, this festival pairs pizza with local and out-of-state brews, and attendees can expect around 100 beers to taste.

Cleveland Beer Week

Various locations

Oct. 14-23

While not technically a festival, it is certainly a celebration of drinking beer in Cleveland. Events include Night at the Brewseum, a night on the Nautica Queen and even a chocolate pairing. Proceeds from the week go toward the Malone Scholarship Fund. Find out about all of the events right here.

Summit Beerfest

Springside Athletic Club, 215 Springside Drive, Akron

Saturday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m.; $15-$55

Sample a bunch of local and regional brews to help determine which beer is the best in town at Summit Beerfest. The event was rescheduled from the summer and is hosted by the United Way of Summit and Medina.

Cheese and Wine Festival Cleveland

Lago Custom Events, 950 Main Ave #120, Cleveland

Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; $45-$65

What you need to know is the numbers: 50 kinds of cheese and 40 wines to sample. There will also be live music and pizza (which, amazingly, also comes with cheese).

***

Any other area fall festivals we may have missed? Let us know at tips@fox8.com.