Cheers! GLBC Christmas Ale will be available in cans this year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A classic Cleveland beverage is getting the can treatment this year, Great Lakes Brewing Company recently announced.

That’s right, for the first time since being launched in 1992, Christmas Ale can be sipped slowly (it’s strong, folks) directly from a can.

Photo courtesy Great Lakes Brewing Company

The seasonal 12-ounce cans, which feature a festive illustration from artist Sam Hadley, are set to come in packs of 12.

The cans, along with the bottles, are going to be distributed starting Oct. 26, but will be available at the brewery’s Ohio City gift shop on Oct. 23.

This year’s annual First Pour event is planned for Thursday, Oct. 22, but is set to look different this year, thanks to COVID-19 concerns (check out last year’s event in the video above). Find out more about this year’s now sold-out event below:

