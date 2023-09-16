**Related Video Above: Kenny gets a taste of Old World Europe at Cleveland Oktoberfest.**

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — As the celebrations in Munich kick off this weekend, USA Today has ranked the best Oktoberfests taking place stateside, and a beloved Northeast Ohio event has taken the top spot.

Cleveland Oktoberfest was named the best in the U.S. in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2023. While the top events are voted on by the people, the folks in charge of the poll initially select the nominees in each category.

The event, which ran the first two weekends of September at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, beat out other German festivals in Chicago, Big Bear, California, and more. See the full list right here.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Here’s what USA Today had to say about the annual Cleveland festival:

“Cleveland’s historic ties to German culture are on full display at Oktoberfest, an eagerly anticipated event that spans two separate September weekends. The city’s top breweries are all in attendance, but beyond the beer, guests can also enjoy live music, hearty pub fare, and a lengthy list of events ranging from car shows to wiener dog racing.”

Cheers!