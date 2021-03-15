Cheerleader’s mom accused of doctoring photos of other teens to get them off the squad

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (AP/WJW) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of doctoring photos and videos of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals to try to get them kicked off the squad.

Raffaela Spone

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.

Spone manipulated photos from social media of three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Chalfont to make it appear they were drinking, smoking and even nude, investigators said.

Spone also sent messages with the so-called “deepfake” pictures to the the girls and suggested they kill themselves, officials said.

Police released a statement on the investigation.

In July of 2020, the Hilltown Police Department began an investigation into the report of a juvenile being harassed via text message. During the course of the investigation, additional juvenile victims of harassment came forward. The victims were all found to be part of a cheerleading group based in the Doylestown area. As part of the investigation, police executed multiple search warrants to determine the origin of the harassment. The investigation led police to an adult female who was affiliated with the cheerleading group. Hilltown Police Department

Spone’s attorney, Robert Birch, told WPVI-TV he can’t comment because he said the DA hasn’t presented any evidence.

“She has absolutely denied what they’re charging her with and because of the fact that this has hit the press, she has received death threats. She has had to go to the police herself, they have a report,” Birch said. “Her life has been turned upside down.”

The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”

Spone faces three counts of cyber harrassment of a child and three counts of harrassment.