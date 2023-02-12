CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — As the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the Cleveland Heights community was cheering for both teams.

“It kind of feels like it’s the Heights Super Bowl to a degree, ya know,” said Caleb Powers, resident.

Up and down Lee Road, bars like the Tavern Company were packed with people watching Jason and Travis Kelce become the first brothers to ever play against each other in the big game.

“I coached Jason in High School in hockey. To see one of our own continue on, it’s amazing,” said Eddie Babcox, long-time friend.

And even though these brothers now live in different cities, they have never forgotten where they came from.

“It’s two hometown boys making it big,” said resident Karen Grealis, resident.

“Whenever they have the chance, they shout out the Heights and Cleveland,” added graduate Sean Grealis.

The high school they went to is lit up in both red and green, red on the west side for the Chiefs and green on the east side for Eagles. And regardless of the fact the Chiefs would go on to win, the Heights community is celebrating the Kelce brothers’ making history in the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s the closest to the Super Bowl we’ll get. So I think people are holding on to it, cherishing it more than any average year, ya know,” said Powers.

“This is where they go, this is where they hang out when they come back home. This is normal. but I’ve always told them, go Browns,” said Babcox.