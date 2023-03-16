[Editor’s Note: The story in the video player above is from 2020. Police held a sobriety checkpoint honoring the family of man killed by a drunk driver.]

(WJW) – Both Summit and Stark Counties have announced plans to hold sobriety checkpoints over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Summit County OVI Task Force will conduct checkpoints during the night of Friday

March 17 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Stark County OVI Task Force will conduct their checkpoints on Friday, March 17.

Exact locations and times are expected to be released 24 hours before the checkpoints take place.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoints are intended to be a tool to reduce alcohol-related crashes.

“Although a large number of OVI arrests are not expected, there is a greater perceived risk of arrests because of awareness efforts,” officials state on the OSP website.

According to American Addiction Centers, St. Patrick’s Day is the fourth-largest drinking holiday.