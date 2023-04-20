MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – Check your lottery ticket!

Someone in NE Ohio may be holding a winning Powerball jackpot ticket in their hand.

The $252.6 million winning ticket was sold at the Get Go, located at 265 East Highland Road in Macedonia, according to lottery officials.

The cash-out payment for the ticket is $134.7 million.

The drawing was held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

It was the only jackpot-winning ticket sold and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game on April 16, 2010, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

Officials say the winner used the auto-pick feature to choose their winning numbers. They now have 180 days to claim their prize.

This comes just one day after a Mega Millions ticket that paid out $1 million was sold at a Berea convenience store.