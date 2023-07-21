CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s time to check your tickets! Mega Millions just announced the winning numbers for its $720 million jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier is 2X.

There’s also a $370.5 million cash option.

If no one wins the jackpot, the next drawing for the big prize will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. Learn more about Mega Millions here.

The drawing comes after a single ticket in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.