BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW) – Check your Ohio Lottery tickets!

One lucky winner is holding a Rolling Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Bellevue Beverage Center in Bellevue.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Sunday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning numbers were: 14-18-24-26-32.

The odds of winning the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot are just 1 in 575,757, according to the Ohio Lottery.

