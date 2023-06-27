(WJW) – A popular mobile payment app is experiencing a technical issue that’s causing customers to get charged double the amount of their transaction.

As of 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday, a status report from Cash App said they are actively investigating and working to fix the problem. In an original post, the company said they were “aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance.”

“We’ll notify customers who were impacted, and we’ll refund any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue,” said Cash App Support in a Tweet.

Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned customers of Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp that they should not store their money within those apps for a long period of time because the funds might not be safe during a crisis.