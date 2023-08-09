SEATTLE, Wash. (WJW) – Kiwifruit is being recalled by David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC due to a risk of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the United States Federal Drug Administration, one-pound clamshells of organic green kiwifruit were sold in stores in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The kiwi is grown in New Zealand and exported to North America to be repacked for sale in containers with the Zespri brand and UPC code 8 18849 02009 3, with stickered with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552, according to the FDA.

The FDA says Zespri organic green kiwifruit sold in other states and Zespri organic green kiwifruit shipped after August 7 in one-pound plastic clamshells with a white stitcher are not affected by this recall.

According to the FDA, sampling was done by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on July 7. David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC was notified on August 3 of the contamination.

According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people could suffer from short tern symptoms including high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Miscarriages and stillbirths are also a risk.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.

If you still have the recalled kiwi, the FDA asks that you throw it away immediately.