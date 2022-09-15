KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A wildlife center in Lake County welcomed two bobcat kittens that they will be rehabilitating over the upcoming months.

The bobcats, a male and a female, were taken to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland. They’re from separate litters in Scioto and Jackson counties

Courtesy of Lake Metroparks

According to Lake Metroparks officials, the kittens will stay at the facility until they grow and develop the necessary skills to survive on their own in the wild.

They will be released back into their original counties in spring of 2023.

Want to see them? You can watch Lake Metroparks’ 24-hour live video of the bobcats here.