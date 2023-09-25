CLEVELAND (WJW) – Did you win? Powerball just announced the winning numbers for its estimated $785 million jackpot.

Monday night’s winning numbers are: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and Power Ball 4. The Power Play is 2X.

The jackpot has been racking up after no one won Saturday night’s drawing. In fact, it’s now the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball’s history.

There is also a cash option of $367 million.

If nobody wins the top prize, your next chance will be Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Powerball hosts drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

