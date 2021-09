Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots each pass $400 million

(WJW) – Mega Millions released the latest winning numbers Tuesday night.

The numbers are: 36, 41, 45, 51, 56, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

The jackpot was $432 million with a $312.8 million cash option.

It’s the 12th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Powerball Lottery jackpot went unclaimed in Monday night’s drawing. That jackpot has now hit $490 million dollars with a $355.1 million cash option.

That number will likely keep climbing before the next drawing Wednesday at 11 p.m.