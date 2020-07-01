Check out these hot Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials

(WLNS) – Lighten your wallet with free food, deals, and specials that are sure to spark a smile with your friends and family this Fourth of July.

Due to constantly-updating COVID-19 regulations, be sure to call ahead to make sure these places are open and the deals are still being offered.

Check out these national chain deals below:

7-Eleven: Celebrate throughout July with a free medium Slurpee, 49 cent any size drink, $1 hot dogs, and a $1 any size Slurpee by signing up for the 7REWARDS card



American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off



Best Buy: Savings available across multiple categories including home appliances, TVs, and laptops



The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions



Columbia: Shop the summer sale for 25% off select gear



Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs are on sale



Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, and camping gear



Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off



Home Depot: Check out summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season from grills to lawn care



HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors



Jimmy John’s: Rewards members can buy one sandwich and get another for half off when they order online this Fourth of July



L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the summer sale



Lowe’s: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off select appliances



Lucky Brand: Deals on tees, tops, and jeans



Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale



Petsmart: Discounts on litter, treats, and food for cats and dogs



Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances

If there’s anything else we missed on this list, please do send in your deal suggestions.



Besides these deals, plenty of Northeast Ohio cities are still offering fireworks shows to celebrate the Fourth of July, which is something else worthy of celebration (check out the video above for more).

CNN Underscored helped contribute to this list.