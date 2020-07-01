Check out these hot Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials

(WLNS) – Lighten your wallet with free food, deals, and specials that are sure to spark a smile with your friends and family this Fourth of July.
Due to constantly-updating COVID-19 regulations, be sure to call ahead to make sure these places are open and the deals are still being offered.
Check out these national chain deals below:
7-Eleven: Celebrate throughout July with a free medium Slurpee, 49 cent any size drink, $1 hot dogs, and a $1 any size Slurpee by signing up for the 7REWARDS card
American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off
Best Buy: Savings available across multiple categories including home appliances, TVs, and laptops
The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions
Columbia: Shop the summer sale for 25% off select gear
Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs are on sale
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, and camping gear
Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off
Home Depot: Check out summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season from grills to lawn care
HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors
Jimmy John’s: Rewards members can buy one sandwich and get another for half off when they order online this Fourth of July
L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the summer sale
Lowe’s: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off select appliances
Lucky Brand: Deals on tees, tops, and jeans
Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale
Petsmart: Discounts on litter, treats, and food for cats and dogs
Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances
If there’s anything else we missed on this list, please do send in your deal suggestions.
Besides these deals, plenty of Northeast Ohio cities are still offering fireworks shows to celebrate the Fourth of July, which is something else worthy of celebration (check out the video above for more).
CNN Underscored helped contribute to this list.