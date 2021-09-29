Check out the winning Powerball numbers

A file photo of a Powerball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WJW) – Powerball has announced Wednesday night’s winning numbers.

The winning numbers are: 2, 7, 11, 17, 32 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 3x.

The Powerball game, now at $570 million. There’s a $392.1 million cash value.

There is a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the jackpot; and a 1 in 11,688,054 chance of hitting 5-of-5 numbers and winning $1 million.

Hey, there’s even a 1 in 38 chance of winning 4 bucks.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and pools close at 10 p.m.