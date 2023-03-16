CULLMAN, Alabama (WJW) – An elementary school in Alabama is the first to install a bulletproof room that could be a life-saving tool in classrooms across the country.

The video below shows how quickly the shelter, called a Rapid Access Safe Room, can be folded out and put into position in the case of an emergency. The room would then serve as a safe shelter for students and staff.

The West Elementary School in Cullman, Alabama, is piloting the room. Officials say the safe room can be deployed in 10 seconds.

Credit: KT Solutions/Turn2Productions via Storyful

Photographs and videos of the shelter show how the room, when not in use, blends into the classroom environment and serves as a dry-erase board.