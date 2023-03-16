CULLMAN, Alabama (WJW) – An elementary school in Alabama is the first to install a bulletproof room that could be a life-saving tool in classrooms across the country.
The video below shows how quickly the shelter, called a Rapid Access Safe Room, can be folded out and put into position in the case of an emergency. The room would then serve as a safe shelter for students and staff.
The West Elementary School in Cullman, Alabama, is piloting the room. Officials say the safe room can be deployed in 10 seconds.
Photographs and videos of the shelter show how the room, when not in use, blends into the classroom environment and serves as a dry-erase board.