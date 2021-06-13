Chase ends after stolen ambulance crashes into bay, troopers say

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR/WJW) — A woman is in custody after she allegedly stole an ambulance Sunday morning and led New York State Police on a chase for several hours.

According to WROC, the suspect stole the ambulance in Utica. State troopers located the vehicle on the interstate around 10:40 a.m., however the woman ignored their orders to pull over.

Officials say she continued to drive west for more than 130 miles until the ambulance splashed down in the Irondequoit Bay, which is located just south Lake Ontario.

“I saw an ambulance coming down, I thought maybe somebody down here was hurt, then I saw it go into the lake, and I thought maybe they didn’t have brakes or something like that,” witness Tammy Bauerschmidt told WROC. “And it just went — just launched. She had to be going 30 to 40 miles an hour.”

The suspect reportedly got out of the ambulance and swam to shore where police finally arrested her.

Dive teams and a tow truck worked to lift the vehicle out of the water.

Police say the woman was given medial attention at the scene and will face multiple charges.