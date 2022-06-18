CLEVELAND (WJW) – Youth Challenge got a boost Saturday with a fun event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Hundreds of runners and walkers gathered in the early morning to participate in the “Where Will Color Take You? 5K Race & 1-Mile Walk & Roll.” The event benefits Youth Challenge, a group that joins young people who have physical disabilities and teen volunteers through adapted sports and recreation.

The annual event was held by the Sherwin Williams Women’s Club. The group gives all proceeds to Cleveland-based charities.

Before the dash, racers danced to music from a DJ with Cleveland sports mascots.