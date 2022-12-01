AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A summertime staple is continuing to have a big impact on the community.

The Firestone Country Club announced Thursday night that the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship brought in more than $950,000 for local charities.

Among the recipients were the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Children’s Hospital.

In 2023, the golf tournament will have a new title sponsorship. It will be known as the Kaulig Companies Championship on PGA Tour Champions.

Next year’s tournament will kick off on July 12.