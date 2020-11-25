Charges pending after woman sets hotel dumpster fire to get rid of ‘snakes’, Westlake police report

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Charges are pending after a woman reportedly set the contents of a dumpster on fire at the Red Roof Inn Cleveland – Westlake on Clemens Road, the Westlake Police Department reported on its blotter.

Police happened to be driving by the hotel on Nov. 20 at about 11:15 p.m. when an officer reportedly saw a fire started in the parking lot.

After calling the fire department, police spoke with witnesses who said a woman staying at the hotel had been seen walking away from the dumpster.

Police were reportedly able to track down the 30-year-old female suspect, who said she started the fire “to rid the contents of snakes.” Police also reportedly found the woman in possession of “suspected methamphetamine.”

She was taken to the hospital for care and evaluation. Police said that the woman and her boyfriend had been staying at the inn and were recently evicted.

Arson and narcotic possession charges are reportedly pending, police said.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: