Charges filed in Solon crash that killed 85-year-old woman

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The driver of a stolen car involved in a police pursuit that led to the death of an 85-year-old woman has been charged.

Solon police say on Friday, Dec. 3, an officer spotted a blue Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Solon Road.

The officer learned it had been stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland the day before.

The driver took off when the officer tried to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit continued into the neighboring village of Bentleyville and the city of Chagrin Falls.

After hitting stop sticks, the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck, pushing the truck into a van.

The passenger in the truck, an 85-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash and later died at the hospital.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as Jaymarlon Hayes, 19, of Berea.

He was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Hayes is in the hospital.

More charges are pending.

He will be transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail when he is medically cleared for release.

The passenger of the stolen car has not been identified or charged.

He remains in the hospital, but charges are expected when he is medically cleared for release.