(WJW)- The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that two adults are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy.

The charges were filed Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court against Bryan Irby, 28, and Chartika Mock, 27, both of Cleveland.

The charges state the child, Demetrius Dunlap, was in their care when the shooting happened Saturday in a West 30th Street home.

Cleveland police say the boy’s death may have involved “a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

It is not known when the two will appear in court to face the charges.