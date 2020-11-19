Charges filed in crash that killed 7-year-old boy in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– A 60-year-old Mentor woman is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a fatal car crash that killed a 7-year-old boy.

Hudson police say Denise Ahlstrom has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield the right of way.

The crash happened November 7 around 3:30 p.m. Police say the vehicle struck the boy who was riding his bicycle.

“At the time of the crash Ms. Ahlstrom was attempting to turn east on to W. Streetsboro Street from the private parking lot at 60 W. Streetsboro Street,” a press release from Hudson police states. “The injuries to Vincent Baran were fatal. At the time of the crash there were no apparent injuries to Ms. Ahlstrom.”

