Charges dropped for officers seen shoving Buffalo protester

**WARNING: The video is graphic and contains offensive language

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against two police officers seen on video last spring shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said a grand jury declined to indict Buffalo Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski on felony assault charges, ending the matter.

This June 6, 2020 photo provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, N.Y., shows suspended Buffalo police officer Robert McCabe. Prosecutors say McCabe was charged with assault Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a video showed him and another officer shoving a 75-year-old protester on Thursday, June 4, in a recent demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. (Erie County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

This June 6, 2020 photo provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, N.Y., shows suspended Buffalo police officer Aaron Torgalski. Prosecutors say Torgalski was charged with assault Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a video showed him and another officer shoving a 75-year-old protester on Thursday, June 4, in a recent demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. (Erie County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing the officers.

One of them, Thomas Burton, has previously said that it was a “real stretch in our view to suggest that they intended to hurt this man.”

Martin Gugino started bleeding after his head hit the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.