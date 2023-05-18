CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Only Fox 8 News was there as 65-year-old Michael Stennett of Cleveland was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Thursday, eleven days after he was arrested on stalking charges.

The charges were dropped by prosecutors on Wednesday, due to what they call, “inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint.”

When FOX 8’s Jack Shea asked Michael Stennett for his reaction to the dropping of the charges and his release, he referred all of our questions to his attorney.

Investigators say Stennett’s arrest on the stalking allegations was based on information provided to Cleveland Police by Lachelle Jordan.

The 30-year-old Cleveland EMT and mother of two vanished on May 6th, setting into motion a frantic search by police and her family.

At the time, police reported that Lachelle Jordan disappeared two days before she was scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing, in a case where Michael Stennett is charged with rape and abduction.

Then last Thursday night, Lachelle Jordan limped into an East Side carryout and pleaded for help from the clerk. She reported that she had escaped from unnamed kidnappers.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and reappearance remain the focus of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, as a condition of his release on Thursday, Michael Stennett must wear a GPS monitoring device and can have no contact with the complaining witness in the original rape case.

The attorney for Michael Stennett and county prosecutors declined comment on the case and the ongoing investigation.

