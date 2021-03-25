Charges dropped against two, search continues for suspect in Na’Kia Crawford murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities continue to search for the primary suspect in the murder of a 18-year-old in Akron.

Na’Kia Crawford had recently graduated from North High School when she was shot and killed. It happened on June 14 at North Howard and West North streets while she was in a car running errands with her grandmother.

Na’Kia Crawford (Family photo)

Investigators said they believe Adarus Black, then 17, fired indiscriminately at the victim’s car, thinking it belonged to a rival.

Earlier this month, yhe Summit County Prosecutor’s Office requested charges be dropped against the two other suspects. Prosecutors said they need more time in order to present the case against all three at the same time. Jaion Bivins and Janisha George were both charged with obstructing justice. Those charges can be refiled later.

There is a $5,000 reward for tips leading to Black’s arrest. He has a tattoo across his chest that reads, “Death Before Dishonor” and, “Loyalty Trust Respect.” He also has scars on his stomach from being shot in 2019.

Adarus Black

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts is urged to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED.