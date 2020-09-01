Chardon superintendent clarifies policy on politics after banning thin blue line flag

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– When the Chardon High School football team opened the season on Friday night, one of the Hilltoppers carried a thin blue line American flag onto the field.

After posters on social media complained about the display, Chardon Local Schools investigated and concluded the carrying of the flag was not racist as some had claimed. Instead, it determined it was show of support for police and one of the Chardon coaches, who is a police officer.

In a letter to the Chardon community, the superintendent also wrote that the carrying of the flag could be interpreted as political speech, that is not permitted on school grounds and would not be allowed in the future.

“The perceived connection between political activity and a potential school-sponsored event, obviously the football team is directed by coaches, coaches are employees of the school district,” Dr. Michael Hanlon Jr. said.

Many Chardon residents said the display of the flag was also a reflection of the bond between Chardon students and Chardon police. It was forged in February 2012, when officers were among those who rushed to Chardon High School after a teenage gunman killed three students and wounded three others.

“I agree with the players wholeheartedly. We support our police 100 percent and I definitely disagree with banning that flag,” Bill Manning said.

“We certainly recognize and value that relationship that we have with our first responders, nobody can deny the importance of that,” Hanlon said.

Some Geauga County residents said if the district is banning the thin blue line American glag, it must ban other flags that are viewed as political.

“It makes sense as long as they’re consistent in their stance, you know. Would they also say you can’t fly a Black Lives Matter flag, or any other political flag, can you fly the rainbow flag, can you fly the Christian flag? As long as you’re consistent and say in your school district, we’re only flying the American flag or not, then I think it’s fair,” Kyle Boone said.

n response, the superintendent said the district will apply the same standard to all other flags or symbols.

“Any of those, I think based on the feedback that we have received, it’s clear that people perceive those as a political issue and as a result that constitutes political activity on school grounds as well,” Hanlon said.

On Tuesday, Geauga County Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri called for Hanlon’s resignation. In a letter to the superintendent, Commissioner Spidalieri wrote, “Words cannot explain the anger, frustration and disappointment that I felt reading your letter to community members,” and “You have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that you do not carry the compassion, understanding and leadership quality that is required in your position.”

Dr. Hanlon declined comment on the call for his resignation, but on Tuesday afternoon, he posted the following statement about the flag controversy:

“Over the past several months, expressions of support for both local law enforcement and racial justice have increasingly become a part of our community’s, and the nation’s, public discourse. it is through this lens that we are viewing the current discussion happening in the Chardon community following the football game last Friday night.

“As you are aware, as part of the pre-game ceremony, some of our student athletes made the decision to carry a ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag onto the field. because the football team is supervised by employees of Chardon Schools, immediate concerns arose that the decision to carry the ‘Thin Blue Line flag’ was school-sanctioned or that employees were engaging in political activity on school grounds. Chardon Local School District’s policy does not permit engagement in political activity of any kind – in our classrooms, at our events or on the field.

“After having several conversations with the head coach as well as members of our Board of Education, and having reviewed the numerous emails and messages I received regarding the event, two things were clear.

“First, the student athletes involved intended only to support local law enforcement and did not intend to make a racially or politically charged statement. Second, some members of our community perceived the display of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag as political and as a racially-charged statement.

“As a result, the School District made the decision to fairly and consistently apply its policy concerning political activity and prevent further displays that could be construed as political speech. For example, when it came to my attention that one of our teachers displayed a ‘Black Lives Matter’ backdrop in a virtual classroom, I directed the teacher to remove the display in accordance with district policy.

“As a district, our first obligation is to educate students. we encourage respect and appreciation for law enforcement, particularly in light of the prompt response and bravery shown by Chardon Police and other first responders on February 27, 2012 at Chardon High School. However, we also have a responsibility to understand the racial disparities that have led to the current civil unrest. The district takes this responsibility very seriously and strives to do so in an objective and unbiased manner.”

The latest headlines on FOX8.com: