CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Local students rallied in support of gun control measures on Thursday. It was also to show support for a neighboring school district after a recent incident with a gun inside their school.

“It’s really important to the Chardon community, especially those who were affected in 2012,” said student Devney Rich.

Over a dozen students organized a rally for tougher gun laws, demanding action from lawmakers and elected officials.

“We’re advocating not for no-guns but for safer control,” said Devney.

The rally was also a show of support for students from West Geauga High School after their recent incident with a gun inside their school.

“When I heard about what happened at West Geauga, I wanted to help out in any way possible,” said student Connor Mosher.

For many in the Chardon community, West Geauga’s incident back on April 3 brought back emotions that, sadly, people here know all too well.

“It’s unfair that we even have to have these conversations, that these are the things parents worry about when their kids are leaving,” said parent Shauna Rich.

“Two occurrences within almost a decade of each other in neighboring towns is too many,” said Devney.

Students also had those in attendance update their voter registrations.