Chardon Square Christmas tree lighting event canceled due to coronavirus

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A treasured Chardon event is not going on this holiday season.

Scheduled for Dec. 3, the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Chardon Square has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is not alone in canceling holiday events, Akron also recently made a similar announcement (as seen in the video above).

Akron nixes ice rink, Santa parade from winter festivities amid coronavirus

