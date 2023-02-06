CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – A Chardon Local Schools employee is being hailed a hero after she helped save an elementary student who was choking last month.

It happened during lunch on Jan. 24.

Park Elementary cafeteria monitor Kristy Holbert noticed a student was choking, jumped into action and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“Her confident and responsive application of departmental emergency training made an invaluable difference in this student’s life that day,” the district said on their website. “I commend her for her excellence and courage, demonstrating a commitment to our highest priority — the safety and wellness of Hilltoppers.”

The district offers staff emergency response training, which is conducted by University Hospitals. The next training will be Feb. 17.

The Chardon Board of Education plans to recognize Holbert during the board meeting on Feb. 21.