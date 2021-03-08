Chardon Schools closed due to absences after mass staff vaccinations

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Akron students returning to school.

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Chardon Schools staff received the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site on Saturday.

There are too many staff absences after the vaccinations to hold class Monday.

“We believe that this closure is in the interest of student safety,” Chardon Local Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

It is not clear which vaccine the staff received, however, similar to how some people experience illness after a flu shot, some people have side effects with the coronavirus vaccine.

They can include pain, swelling, fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches.

