Chardon police issue warning after string of car break ins, thefts reported throughout the area

*Watch our previous report above on a rash of thefts in Twinsburg*

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Chardon police are reminding residents to lock up after a string of car thefts and break ins have been reported throughout the area.

According to a Facebook post from Chief Niehus, several groups are suspected of targeting suburban areas in Cuyahoga, Summit and Medina Counties.

“These crews have been stealing valuables from unlocked vehicles, and stealing the vehicle itself when they have been able to find keys to the vehicle. We believe one of these crews is responsible for several thefts from parked cars that occurred in Chardon during early October.”

He said he was informed of one group allegedly stealing 15 vehicles in two days in another county. All of those vehicles still had keys or key fobs inside.

“To be clear, in Chardon we had some vehicles entered; however, we have not had any vehicles stolen, or anyone attempt to enter a garage or residence to date. However, we are making you aware that these crews have done this in other communities.”

He issued the following tips to help keep residents safe:

Locking your vehicle doors (even when parked in your garage but especially when parked in your driveway)

Remove your keys/key fob from your vehicle.

Do not leave a spare key near your vehicle.

Close your vehicle windows when parked.

Securing your garage door opener in your locked glove box when your vehicle is parked.

Never leaving valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle. If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, secure them in the locked glove box or trunk.

If your vehicle is so equipped, always engage your car alarm/anti-theft system when parked (even when parked in the garage).

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: