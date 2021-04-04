Chardon Fire Department called to an illegal burn that led to a brush fire

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Fire Department was called to an illegal burn that got out of control Saturday, despite an issued burn ban for certain hours through May.

Firefighters arrived on scene on Chardon Road yesterday and were able to get the fire out.

Fires are currently not allowed in the city between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, the department cautioned residents in a Facebook post that “it is always illegal to burn trash, construction debris and tires.”

Anyone with questions regarding setting a controlled burn on their property is advised to call the department before lighting up.