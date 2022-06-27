CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The Chardon community is gathered Monday evening to celebrate the high school varsity baseball team after winning the Division 2 State Championship.

The team beat Archbishop Hoban, 8-5, to win the title. This was the first time in 72 years that Chardon made it to the Final Four and the first time ever they won the championship.

The team was honored with a parade that kicks off at Chardon High School at 6 p.m. It then made its way through Chardon Square, where they were recognized in the bandstand.