MASSILON, Ohio (WJW) — As another Ohio high school football season soon comes to a close, two Northeast Ohio teams reigned supreme in their respective divisions at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon Saturday.
Kirtland High School won its third championship in a row, beating Ironton High School 38-0 for the Division V title game.
Over in Division III, Chardon High School came away victorious against St. Francis DeSales High School in double overtime. The score ended 31-28.
You can find all the games’ stats right here.
Related video, below: Check out our Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Chardon and Kirtland win respective high school football championships
- Cleveland-bound flight turns around to Chicago after bird reportedly cracks windshield
- Reports: Tristan Thompson signs with Boston Celtics
- Cleveland bars and restaurants already feeling strain under new coronavirus orders
- Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification