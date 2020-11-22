Chardon and Kirtland win respective high school football championships

MASSILON, Ohio (WJW) — As another Ohio high school football season soon comes to a close, two Northeast Ohio teams reigned supreme in their respective divisions at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon Saturday.

Kirtland High School won its third championship in a row, beating Ironton High School 38-0 for the Division V title game.

Over in Division III, Chardon High School came away victorious against St. Francis DeSales High School in double overtime. The score ended 31-28.

