Chardon and Kirtland win respective high school football championships

MASSILON, Ohio (WJW) — As another Ohio high school football season soon comes to a close, two Northeast Ohio teams reigned supreme in their respective divisions at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon Saturday.

Kirtland High School won its third championship in a row, beating Ironton High School 38-0 for the Division V title game.

🏆🏈#OHSAA FOOTBALL 2020 DV CHAMPIONSHIP



It's a three-peat. Kirtland captures the sixth state title in school history (2020, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2011) with a 38-0 victory over Ironton.



Congratulations to the Hornets! pic.twitter.com/spn77uxlnB — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) November 21, 2020

Over in Division III, Chardon High School came away victorious against St. Francis DeSales High School in double overtime. The score ended 31-28.

🏆🏈 #OHSAA FOOTBALL 2020 DIII CHAMPIONS



Chardon captures their second state title in school history with a 31-28 double-over-time victory over St. Francis DeSales.



Congratulations to the Hilltoppers! pic.twitter.com/1QcpSQ8I48 — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) November 22, 2020

You can find all the games’ stats right here.

