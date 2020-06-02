Chapel Hill Mall closed until further notice after smash-and-grab at jewelry store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Chapel Hill Mall is closing its doors until further notice, property managers announced today.

The news comes after police report that suspects smashed display cases at Gold N Diamonds jewelry store inside the mall, took jewelry and left the scene at around 1:45 p.m. yesterday.

Akron police said in a report that, according to a witness, they are looking for anywhere between six to 10 suspects.

At this time the investigation is continuing, but there are no suspect descriptions.

People with information surrounding the incident can reach out to the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

All over the country (including in Akron as seen above), people have taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died while in police custody and whose death was later ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

Many of these protests are peaceful, but still others have turned destructive — including in downtown Cleveland — and properties have been damaged.

You can follow more protest coverage below: