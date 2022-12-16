**Related Video Above: Future road project should make drive to Cedar Point safer, faster.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — While talk is swirling on the chances we’ll have a white Christmas, it’s never too early to look ahead to summer plans in the sun.

Cedar Point on Friday announced its summer line-up but if you just can’t wait for opening day, grab your chance to see a behind-the-scenes look at the park, maybe even covered in snow!

Winter Chill Out

Guests get an inside peek at Cedar Point in the middle of winter. A portion of the proceeds from this event benefit A Kid Again, helping thousands of kids living with life-threatening illnesses.

Newly expanded to a two-day event, Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday Feb. 26, tickets will be available under a new lottery application system Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13. Find out more about the ticket lottery here.

Opening Day – May 6

New for 2023, the Wild Mouse spinning family coaster at The Boardwalk – a modern-day take on Cedar Point’s lakeside experience of the past. See more here.

Click here for more on season passes. Click here for single ticket prices.

HalloWeekends

Spooky season at Cedar Point runs from Sept. 14 – Oct. 29. Find out more here.

Click here for Cedar Point’s calendar.