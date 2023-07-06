[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, July 6, 2023.]

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Traffic signals in the city now create a “sea of green” for first responders when there’s an emergency.

The city’s newly installed emergency vehicle preemption technology gives emergency vehicles the green light when they are approaching intersections, which “dramatically accelerates arrival times,” according to a Wednesday news release from the city.

The devices are now at all the city’s major intersections.

“I’ve been aware of the difficulty safety vehicles have in traversing through highly trafficked intersections in the city, so this new technology will transform their ability to arrive more quickly,” said Mayor Justin Berns, a former 12-year volunteer firefighter in the city.

The devices, installed in safety vehicles and traffic signals by Path Master, follows police cars and fire engines as they travel “in real time,” reads the release. Here’s a video of how it works.

“The number of people in the city can balloon up to 100,000 during the day, and being able to control the traffic has been one of our biggest concerns,” said city fire Chief Steven Holtzman, who said the devices are one of the best new tools for city officials.

In an emergency, seconds matter, said police Chief Kate McLaughlin. She added that travel time from one end of the city to the other has been “drastically reduced,” according to the release.

“This technology enables our department to do the best job possible on a daily basis,” she said.