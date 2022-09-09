(WKBN) — The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the following will reflect Ohio’s new income limits to be able to receive SNAP benefits.

Net Income Standards (100% of poverty)

AG Size Maximum Income 1 $1,133 2 $1,526 3 $1,920 4 $2,313 5 $2,706 6 $3,100 7 $3,493 8 $3,886 each additional +$394

Gross Income Standards (130% of poverty)

AG Size Maximum Income 1 $1,473 2 $1,984 3 $2,495 4 $3,007 5 $3,518 6 $4,029 7 $4,541 8 $5,052 each additional +$512

Separate AG Income Standards — Elderly and Disabled AGs Only (165% of poverty)

AG Size Maximum Income 1 $1,869 2 $2,518 3 $3,167 4 $3,816 5 $4,465 6 $5,114 7 $5,763 8 $6,412 each additional +$649

There will also be a change in the maximum food assistance allotment for those receiving SNAP benefits.

Maximum Food Assistance Allotments

AG Size Maximum Allotment 1 $281 2 $516 3 $740 4 $939 5 $1,116 6 $1,339 7 $1,480 8 $1,691 each additional +$211 Minimum Allotment $23

According to a representative with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the United States Department of Agriculture increases the gross income limits every year. All states are required to implement the change.

Previously, a family of three would qualify for benefits with a minimum monthly income of $2,379. Now, beginning Oct. 1 (for federal fiscal year 2023), the gross income limit for three will be $2,495.

There are also some changes made to the utility allowances.

Standard Utility Allowance – $646

Limited Utility Allowance – $410

Single Standard Utility Allowance – $92

Single Telephone Allowance – $43

You can read more about the changes here.