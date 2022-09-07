(WJW) – Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.

Many of the remodeled stores will offer pick-up, delivery, and Express delivery, which delivers in under two hours.

Officials say the upgrades will make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers.

Walmart+ benefits include:

  • Free shipping (no minimum)
  • Free delivery from stores ($35 minimum)
  • Discount on fuel
  • Free 6-month Spotify Premium membership
  • Paramount+ Essential plan subscription
  • Early-access offers throughout the year

Store officials say the upgrades will help people save time and money.

Upgrades will also include a refreshed look to the interior and exterior of the stores, more checkout lanes (both self-checkout and manned registers), a touch-free way to pay, restroom upgrades, a private mother’s room for nursing moms, and an expansion to the store’s seasonal departments.

Stores in Northeast Ohio to be remodeled, include:

* 33752 VINE STEASTLAKE44095
* 4141 PEARL RDMEDINA44256
*2887 S ARLINGTON RDAKRON44312
*2052 N STATE ROUTE 53FREMONT43420
1996 E MAIN STASHLAND44805
8585 PEARL RDSTRONGSVILLE44136
24801 BROOKPARK RDNORTH OLMSTED44070
* 2700 W STATE STALLIANCE44601
* 6067 N RIDGE RDMADISON44057
* 3400 STEELYARD DRCLEVELAND44109
* 15050 S SPRINGDALE AVEMIDDLEFIELD44062
* 1000 CHESTNUT COMMONS DRELYRIA44035
4004 TUSCARAWAS ST WCANTON44708
* 46440 US ROUTE 20OBERLIN44074

*Store that has completed its ReGrand Opening Celebration in 2022 prior to this release.