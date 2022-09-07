(WJW) – Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.

Many of the remodeled stores will offer pick-up, delivery, and Express delivery, which delivers in under two hours.

Officials say the upgrades will make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers.

Walmart+ benefits include:

Free shipping (no minimum)

Free delivery from stores ($35 minimum)

Discount on fuel

Free 6-month Spotify Premium membership

Paramount+ Essential plan subscription

Early-access offers throughout the year

Store officials say the upgrades will help people save time and money.

Upgrades will also include a refreshed look to the interior and exterior of the stores, more checkout lanes (both self-checkout and manned registers), a touch-free way to pay, restroom upgrades, a private mother’s room for nursing moms, and an expansion to the store’s seasonal departments.

Stores in Northeast Ohio to be remodeled, include:

* 33752 VINE ST EASTLAKE 44095 * 4141 PEARL RD MEDINA 44256 *2887 S ARLINGTON RD AKRON 44312 *2052 N STATE ROUTE 53 FREMONT 43420 1996 E MAIN ST ASHLAND 44805 8585 PEARL RD STRONGSVILLE 44136 24801 BROOKPARK RD NORTH OLMSTED 44070 * 2700 W STATE ST ALLIANCE 44601 * 6067 N RIDGE RD MADISON 44057 * 3400 STEELYARD DR CLEVELAND 44109 * 15050 S SPRINGDALE AVE MIDDLEFIELD 44062 * 1000 CHESTNUT COMMONS DR ELYRIA 44035 4004 TUSCARAWAS ST W CANTON 44708 * 46440 US ROUTE 20 OBERLIN 44074

*Store that has completed its ReGrand Opening Celebration in 2022 prior to this release.