(WJW) – Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.
Many of the remodeled stores will offer pick-up, delivery, and Express delivery, which delivers in under two hours.
Officials say the upgrades will make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers.
Walmart+ benefits include:
- Free shipping (no minimum)
- Free delivery from stores ($35 minimum)
- Discount on fuel
- Free 6-month Spotify Premium membership
- Paramount+ Essential plan subscription
- Early-access offers throughout the year
Store officials say the upgrades will help people save time and money.
Upgrades will also include a refreshed look to the interior and exterior of the stores, more checkout lanes (both self-checkout and manned registers), a touch-free way to pay, restroom upgrades, a private mother’s room for nursing moms, and an expansion to the store’s seasonal departments.
Stores in Northeast Ohio to be remodeled, include:
|* 33752 VINE ST
|EASTLAKE
|44095
|* 4141 PEARL RD
|MEDINA
|44256
|*2887 S ARLINGTON RD
|AKRON
|44312
|*2052 N STATE ROUTE 53
|FREMONT
|43420
|1996 E MAIN ST
|ASHLAND
|44805
|8585 PEARL RD
|STRONGSVILLE
|44136
|24801 BROOKPARK RD
|NORTH OLMSTED
|44070
|* 2700 W STATE ST
|ALLIANCE
|44601
|* 6067 N RIDGE RD
|MADISON
|44057
|* 3400 STEELYARD DR
|CLEVELAND
|44109
|* 15050 S SPRINGDALE AVE
|MIDDLEFIELD
|44062
|* 1000 CHESTNUT COMMONS DR
|ELYRIA
|44035
|4004 TUSCARAWAS ST W
|CANTON
|44708
|* 46440 US ROUTE 20
|OBERLIN
|44074
*Store that has completed its ReGrand Opening Celebration in 2022 prior to this release.